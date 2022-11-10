Figures from the National Institute of Statistics, a government agency, showed that the trade deficit amounted to 13.31 billion dinars in the same period of 2021.

The deficit is one of the main problems facing Tunisia as it grapples with an economic crisis.

Data from the Central Bank of Tunisia showed, on Thursday, that foreign exchange reserves fell to levels equivalent to 100 days of imports, the lowest level in three years.

Tunisia’s central bank said reserves had fallen to 22.326 billion dinars ($6.97 billion) by November 9.

The Tunisian government had reached an expert-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund to obtain a loan of $1.9 billion, and also signed an agreement with the Arab Monetary Fund to obtain a loan of $74 million to support public financial reforms, at a time when it was suffering from the worst financial crisis. in its history.

The Tunisian economy has suffered several blows over the past years, as political turmoil and armed attacks have damaged the vital tourism sector, even before other challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the scarcity of global goods due to the Ukraine war.