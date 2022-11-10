His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, issued Council Resolution No. (66) for the year 2022 to form the Board of Directors of the “Erada” Center for Treatment and Rehabilitation in Dubai, headed by Mohammed Abdullah Mohammed Falaknaz.

The resolution stipulates that the council will be formed, with the membership of: Director of the General Department of Narcotics Control in Dubai Police, Vice President, Executive Director of Rashid Hospital at Dubai Academic Health Corporation, Abdullah Dhaen Obaid, Samira Mohammed Al Rayes, Khawla Mohammed Belhoul, and a representative of the Development Authority Society in Dubai, the Public Prosecution Office of the Emirate of Dubai, in addition to the Executive Director of the “Eradah” Center for Treatment and Rehabilitation in Dubai.

This decision shall be effective from the date of its issuance, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.