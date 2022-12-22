The Saudi Premier League for Women’s Football recorded the participation of 8 teams competing for the title, which are Al-Nasr, Al-Hilal, Al-Yamama, Al-Ittihad Club, Al-Sharqiya Flame, Al-Asifa, Sama and Meraas. As for the first division, 17 clubs will participate in the Premier League.

And with the Saudi Federation announcing that it had given the green light to the Premier and First Division clubs to register foreign players, the number of Arab female professionals who invaded Saudi stadiums increased, in 25 clubs that make up the women’s football scene in the Kingdom, but the Tunisian players had the lion’s share in foreign contracts, with the influx of 17 players completely and completely among them. 8 in the Premier League, and 9 in the First Division.

8 Tunisian stars in the Premier League

The period of contracts made by the Saudi Premier League clubs for women’s football recorded the influx of many players, including 8 names from Tunisia, as goalkeeper Salima Al-Jabrani, midfielder Yasmine Al-Jumaili, defender Sana Yaqoub, and attacker Aya Al-Jadi moved to Al-Ahly Jeddah Club.

As for the Saudi Al-Nasr Club, it included the midfielder Somaya Al-Awni and the defense player Ghada Al-Ayadi.

Somaya Al-Aouni, the Tunisian national team player, shone remarkably at the beginning of her experience, scoring two goals and contributing to the positive results of Al-Nassr, who did not lose in any match throughout the first 6 rounds of the league.

In turn, Al-Yamamah Club assigned the central defender, Shaima Abbasi, as for the goalkeeper of the Tunisian national team, Maryam Ben Sassi, she moved to play with the Saudi Al-Sharqiya Flame Club.

The contract of Al-Ahly Jeddah Club with defender Sanaa Bin Yaqoub to carry its colors in the Premier League for the current season was a prominent event in the middle of Saudi women’s football, especially because the 27-year-old Tunisian player has experience and expertise, whether with the Tunisian national team or with her original club, the Tunisian Housing Bank for Women. Or during her previous professional experience with the French Racing Saint-Denis team 5 years ago.

The migration of Tunisian players was not limited to the Premier League for Saudi women’s football, but also included the First Division, which includes 17 clubs competing during the current season for promotion to the Premier League, as Tunisian players dominated the transfer market, with nine complete deals.

The nine Tunisian female professionals are active in four clubs from the Saudi First Division, as the White Laith team, the club most likely to advance to the Premier League, includes goalkeeper Shaima Ben Ali, defender Omaima Ghadamsi and attacker Amal Abedi.

As for the Jeddah club, it included three players from the Tunisian Housing Bank Club, Sherine Bin Muhammad and Shaima Bin Muhammad, who occupy the offensive midfield plan, in addition to goalkeeper Nisreen Zizi.

On the other hand, the Saudi Al-Sahm club included midfielder Naela Al-Shamkhi and goalkeeper Salma bin Hassan, while the Eskan Bank club midfielder, Rasha Al-Riyabi, contracted with the Saudi club, Esperance.

The last rounds of the First Division witnessed the brilliance of the player, Shaima bin Muhammad, with her team, Jeddah Pride, when she scored two goals against Al-Laith Al-Abyad club.

Big ambitions and tough reality

Circles interested in women’s football in Tunisia considered that the difficult conditions that this sector has been going through in recent years, which led to the dissolution of most women’s football clubs, was the first motive for the mass migration of female players towards Arab leagues, especially the Saudi League.

The coach of the Tunisian junior national team, Mourad Pasha, told Sky News Arabia that “the search for a professional contract to improve the financial level of the players is the first and main motive for the players’ demand for the offers of Saudi clubs, which also found in the players a spherical level that qualifies them to make the addition, given that Tunisia is an Arab pioneer in the field.” A league for women’s soccer was established in the early years of this century.”

Pasha, a coach who specializes in women’s football and honing the talents of young players, told the site: “Most of the players who migrated to the Saudi women’s league stadiums will make the addition, given that Tunisia is full of distinguished talents and has great experience, but it must be recognized that the reality of women’s football in Tunisia is very difficult.” In light of the decline in club revenues and their suffering from stifling financial crises, which prompted most of them to put an end to their activities and lay off their players, who found in Saudi clubs the best destination for them to continue their activity and reap financial returns.

Pasha admitted in his interview with “Sky News Arabia” that “the difficult reality of women’s football in Tunisia did not prevent the rise of young players, especially in specialized academies and in some clubs known for their support for girls’ football, which was reflected in the results of the Tunisian teams in all categories, especially the lower category.” From the 17 years that I supervised, we have been working with the Football Association to achieve a great leap at the Arab and African levels, but the clubs must support these efforts to advance women’s football in Tunisia.”

The Tunisian national junior team (under 17 years) achieved remarkable results in the international tournament that Morocco hosted recently, as it defeated the Libyan national team 9-0, Algeria 3-0 and Egypt 2-0, while it suffered a single defeat against Morocco 2-0.

As for the senior team, it succeeded in reaching the semi-finals of the African Cup of Nations for Women before being defeated by the Senegalese team 0-1.