He is one of the stars of today’s football. Jude Bellingham dazzled in the World Cup despite the painful elimination of the Three Lions in view of France in the quarterfinals. The English midfielder is in everyone’s sights and several suitors have come up for him in the last month.
Bellingham, who left his native England at the age of 17 (he was part of the squad for the Birmingham City F.C.) to play in the Borussia Dortmund of the bundesligasoon became another of the many very young pearls of the German club (Youssoufa Moukoko Y Erling Haaland without going any further) and it seems destined for a future outside of Germany, a path that Haaland has already chosen and that, it seems, Moukoko will also choose.
Despite the fact that Premier League from his native country could be a very attractive destination for the talented midfielder, and the big English teams are not exactly financially tight, there is a European team that has been testing the player for some time and that seems to be more than willing to snatch the signing of the crack to the English league.
That team is neither more nor less than the real Madrid FCwho has proposed to carry out a series of strategic signings to be the king of The league (and Europe) for quite a while.
According to what has been learned, the white club is a destination that attracts Bellingham a lot and, although the signing of the midfielder has become quite expensive due to his media explosion throughout the globe, the merengue coffers have the necessary solvency to become with player services.
With everything, the arrival of Bellingham to the Spanish capital is a possibility that does not stop enlarging. Will the player come to Madrid and make a name for himself in the Spanish league?
#Jude #Bellingham #play #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply