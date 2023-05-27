The Tunisian National Guard announced, on Friday, the arrest of a person suspected of being loyal to ISIS, in possession of explosive materials, and was planning to carry out “four simultaneous terrorist operations” in the country at the gates of the summer season.

Hossam El-Din El-Jababli, a spokesman for the National Guard, said that this “terrorist element” was arrested in Sfax, the second largest city in Tunisia, explaining that he “planned these operations in coordination with others outside Tunisia.”

The suspect appeared before the counter-terrorism pole, which issued an arrest warrant against him, according to the same source.

“He is a supporter of ISIS,” al-Jababli said, without giving further details.

Tunisia has strengthened its security measures since an attack carried out by a security officer on May 9 in the vicinity of the Ghriba Synagogue on the Tunisian island of Djerba.

Three security personnel and two people were killed in the attack before the police shot the attacking element.