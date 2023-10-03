Tunisian President Kaïs Saied on Monday rejected the financial aid announced by the European Union in September, claiming that the amount is small and goes against an agreement signed three months ago.

Saied’s decision could undermine the “strategic partnership” signed in July, which includes measures to fight human traffickers and strengthen borders, and which came during a sharp increase in ships heading to Europe from the country North African.

The European Commission said last month it would pay 127 million euros ($133 million) in aid to Tunisia as part of the deal to fight illegal immigration from Africa to Europe.

“Tunisia rejects what was announced by the EU, not because of the small amount… but because the proposal conflicts with the memorandum of understanding signed in July,” said Saied.

The July agreement included the promise of 1 billion euros of aid to Tunisia to help its battered economy, rescue state finances and address the migration crisis.

However, the lower amount announced by Europe 10 days ago has frustrated Tunisian authorities, who are struggling to improve public finances, and has made credit rating agencies fear that the government could default on foreign debt in the coming years. months.

The dispute between both parties has coincided with the arrival on the Italian island of Lampedusa of a record number of migrants from Tunisia and North Africa.

Last week, Tunisia postponed the visit of a delegation from the European Commission to discuss the details of the migration agreement.

Last month it also denied entry to five members of the European Parliament’s foreign affairs committee for meetings on the political situation in Tunisia, saying it would not allow interference in its affairs.

Some European countries, including Germany, oppose the migration agreement because they consider that it does not address human rights issues or the political situation after Saied took power, who closed the Tunisian Parliament and began to govern by decree in which the opposition considers a coup d’état.

*With Reuters; adapted from its English original