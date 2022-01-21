Yemen | Devastating air strike in Yemen – at least 200 dead or wounded, including three children

According to aid organizations, the number of victims is still very likely to increase. The attack targeted prison buildings housing immigrants. Yemen’s civil war has, according to the UN, led to one of the worst humanitarian disasters in the world.

In Yemen at least 200 people have been killed or wounded in a devastating airstrike on Friday morning, AFP news agency reported.

The free strike took place in prison buildings housing immigrants.

In another attack in the port city of Hodeidah, the bombing destroyed al-Jazeeran according to the country as a vital telecommunications center. Yemen’s internet connections were Netblocks according to local time from dawn onwards completely down.

According to the Norwegian Refugee Council, this was an “obvious attack on civilian infrastructure” that also makes it difficult for humanitarian aid to enter the country.

According to information received by Reuters, the news agency has died in the attack, at least three children. The buildings were located in the province of Sada in northern Yemen.

See also Government, hypothesis of obligation to open masks. On metro and bus only with Ffp2 Screenshot of a video provided by Ansarullah Media showing the destruction of prison buildings in Yemen.

Aid workers cleared the ruins left after the attack were still at noon and the bodies were excavated up. The air strike came a few days after the Huthi rebels made their own attacks on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

At its session on Friday, the UN Security Council condemned the attacks on huthi rebels in the United Arab Emirates, calling them a “Catalan terrorist attack”. In a statement issued before the meeting, the Norwegian Presidency of the Council also strongly condemned the events on Friday.

“We are very concerned… This is unacceptable,” said the Norwegian ambassador to the United Nations Mona Juul said the news agency AFP.

The Saudi-led alliance has stepped up air strikes against Yemeni huthi rebels in the UN civil war in December. reviews has already killed 233,000 people. Most of the victims have died as a result of the “indirect consequences” of the war. According to the UN, the civil war has led to one of the worst humanitarian disasters in the world.

UN According to UNICEF, at least 10,000 children have died or been crippled in the conflict. Thousands of children have been forced into child soldiers, and about two million have been evacuated in the country.

Despite the country’s civil war, many migrants head to Yemen to travel from there prosperous Gulf countries.