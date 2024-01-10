Ahmed Murad (Tunisia, Cairo)

During the year 2024, Tunisians are anticipating some legislative and political entitlements, led by the second round of local elections that will be held next February, followed by the formation of the National Council of Regions and Regions, which is the second chamber of the Tunisian Parliament, and then the presidential elections scheduled to be held next fall, which will strengthen the foundations of the march. Reform through a true democratic experience.

Tunisian political analyst, Basil Turgeman, explained that Tunisia is determined to complete the reform process despite all the difficulties surrounding it, whether at the internal or external level, and therefore it will be facing important entitlements during the year 2024.

In the local elections, about 2,000 local officials are chosen, and from them 279 members are chosen in the National Council of Regions and Regions, the second chamber of Parliament, and the first chamber is the “Council of People’s Representatives,” which began its work in March 2023.

The National Council of Regions and Regions is responsible for many powers, including state budget projects and regional, regional and national development plans to ensure balance between regions and regions, oversight and accountability, and approval of the Finance Law.

Turgeman stated in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the electoral elections that Tunisia will witness during the year 2024 reinforce the significant strides that the country has made in the path of the new republic project, which is consistent with the vision of President Kais Saied, which aims to move to a new political system through a real democratic experience that is far-fetched. Distance from the false democracy adopted by the Ennahda Brotherhood movement.

Turgeman said that Tunisia is on the verge of notable political developments and real changes that will consolidate the foundations of the new regime, especially with the holding of the presidential elections, which are expected to witness high participation in light of real competition over serious political projects and programmes, in a way that strengthens the mechanisms of the democratic experiment and moves towards implementing more Political, economic, financial, social and cultural reform projects.

He pointed out that the reform steps that Tunisia is taking towards the future refute all the lies that were being spread by the actors in the “Decade of Destruction” with the aim of lying to the people in order to monopolize power and continue tampering with and destroying the country’s capabilities.

The next presidential elections will be held in accordance with the constitution that was approved in July 2022, and expectations indicate the ability of President Kais Saied to win a new presidential term that will enable him to complete the implementation of his reform project politically, economically and socially.

In turn, the writer and political analyst, Bassam Hamdi, believes that the year 2024 will be a pivotal year in various aspects of the Tunisian scene, whether at the political, legislative, economic or financial levels, which is clearly evident in the number of important events that the country is witnessing during this year.

Hamdi said in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the completion of the entitlements will reflect positively on the reform process that seeks to establish solid foundations and stable rules for the political system in a way that avoids the mistakes of the past.