Shaaban Bilal (Gaza, Cairo)

Palestinian experts and political analysts praised the efforts of the United Arab Emirates in helping and supporting the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and providing medicines and necessary needs, stressing that the UAE is playing an unprecedented role in alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people through multiple initiatives against the backdrop of the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Strip.

The UAE continues its relief efforts for the Palestinian people in Gaza through several initiatives, most notably “Compassion for Gaza” and “The Gallant Knight 3,” which included the inauguration of a field hospital, and sending medical teams and food aid via air bridge from the first day of the war.

Professor of Political Science at the University of Palestine, Dr. Tayseer Abu Juma, said that the role of the UAE in Gaza is important and appreciated, since the beginning of the war on the Strip, and this is not new for the country that always extends its white hands to its Arab brothers, and even to those in need in the world.

Abu Jumaa explained, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that “the Emirati field hospital in the Gaza Strip is considered a great addition to the almost destroyed health sector. Tents have also been distributed to shelter displaced families as a result of the demolition of their homes, and to provide food and medical supplies and necessary supplies. It is now located in Rafah, which represents… The largest center for sheltering the displaced from northern and central Gaza, their number reaches one million seven hundred thousand people out of 2 million two hundred thousand people, the population of the Strip.”

For his part, spokesman for the “Democratic Reform Movement” in the Fatah movement, Imad Mohsen, stressed the Palestinian people’s great appreciation for the efforts of the UAE, which launched Operation “Gallant Knight 3” to support and support the people in Gaza, saying: “This is something known about the sister Emirates, which “You have never neglected the Palestinian people, and you always stand by them in all circumstances.”

Mohsen said in a statement to Al-Ittihad: The directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and the efforts of state institutions in supporting the medical, health and relief sector, are appreciated by the Palestinian people who look forward to a greater role for all brothers in strengthening… Its steadfastness and deterrence of aggression, especially in light of the deteriorating humanitarian situation as a result of most hospitals being out of service, while others are suffering in tragic conditions and providing the minimum services to the injured and wounded.

In this context, Talal Abu Zarifa, a member of the Political Bureau of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, said that the UAE has been at the forefront of countries supporting the Palestinian people over the past years, and has provided, through multiple stages, a lot of aid and needs that contribute to the advancement of the Palestinian situation.

Abu Zarifa explained, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that the UAE is continuing its humanitarian and relief efforts to support the Palestinian people, through Operation “Gallant Knight 3” and the “Compassion for Gaza” initiative to support the residents of the Strip, in light of the faltering access to humanitarian aid and the blockade. imposed on the sector.

International reports confirm that the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip has reached the “borders of catastrophe,” due to the targeting of infrastructure, starting with solar energy used to operate water desalination plants, which led to water scarcity, and preventing the entry of fuel to operate generators for sewage plants or hospitals, which had an impact on On its ability to carry out its tasks, in addition to targeting bakeries and human gatherings.