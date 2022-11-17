Umberto Veronesi Foundation and Irccs Neuromed of Pozzilli have developed the ‘Umberto’ project (towards A renewed nutritional and biological epidemiology for the safeguarding of health and the prevention of tumours). This is a joint scientific initiative that will be carried out at the Department of Epidemiology and Prevention of the Irccs Neuromed, directed by Licia Iacoviello, and coordinated by Marialaura Bonaccio.

The platform will be presented on Tuesday 22 November, at 10.30, at the Neuromed Science and Technology Park in Pozzilli (Isernia) in the presence of Luigi Frati, Neuromed Scientific Director; Monica Ramaioli, Director General of the Umberto Veronesi Foundation; Chiara Tonelli, president of the Scientific Committee of the Foundation and professor of Genetics at the University of Milan; Maria Benedetta Donati, Director Neuromed BioBanking Center of Pozzilli; Licia Iacoviello, director of the Department of Epidemiology and Prevention of IRCCS Neuromed; the coordinator Marialaura Bonaccio; Stefania Passarelli, mayor of the Municipality of Pozzilli; Roberto Di Baggio, Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Molise Regional Council.