The hospitality facilities of the Yas Marina circuit have been the scene of many moments that have gone down in the history of Formula 1. They are walls which, in spite of a fresh history (even if in hindsight what will start tomorrow will be the fifteenth Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi) keep secrets and bear witness to historical moments.

Today the most observed hospitality was undoubtedly that of Ferrari, and it could not be otherwise. The rumors that question the presence of Mattia Binotto in the Scuderia’s future programs have obviously aroused interest and curiosity also (or perhaps, above all) among insiders.

On Thursday marked by press conferences and some promotional activities as scheduled, many looked for a foothold to connect to something different from the usual, to be linked to the rumors that preceded the arrival of Formula 1 in the Emirates.

Instead everything was normal, at least as far as we could see from the outside. No comments from Leclerc and Sainz in the usual interviews, nothing that could portend a change at the top judging by the body language of the men in red themselves.

Fifty meters away, even in the Alfa Romeo house, everything proceeds without jolts, an ordinary working Thursday, with the mechanics reminding each other that we are on the eve of the last race of an intense and tiring season like never before.

Sealed mouths and zero comments. In regards to the affair, the paddock is divided, both on the veracity of what emerged, and on the usefulness of a change at the top of the Scuderia. There are those who ask for a new cycle, considering the results obtained by Ferrari in the second half of 2022, and those who point to continuity as the only winning recipe for returning to the top.

Conspiracy? Speculation? Under the heat of Yas Marina the views mount and melt at the same rate.

The first answers will come (perhaps) on Saturday, at the press conference of the team principals which will also be attended by Binotto.

“It will be more awaited than the qualifications”, commented an insider, and in fact the curiosity on the matter is maximum. It shouldn’t come as a surprise, the interest in those who sit at the helm of the Scuderia has always been morbid, and this case too is no exception.

The interest in Max Verstappen’s (right) outburst against the media and social networks does not hold a candle to the comparison, and neither does the celebration of Sebastian Vettel’s last Grand Prix. These are facade events, but underneath the curiosity is all about the ‘Binotto affair’ and what the Scuderia’s set-up could be in view of next season.

The official words issued by the top management of Ferrari, to deny the rumors that emerged overwhelmingly in the media on Tuesday, have so far only had a small numbing effect, but to close everything, something clearer and more convincing will be needed, or alternatively, the formalization of a change at the top.

In the meantime everything proceeds in the silence of an apparent normality, which for some is the testimony that nothing will change, for others the calm before the storm.