Francesca Masi, a patient with chronic idiopathic myelofibrosis and a trekking enthusiast, will climb “to the top” of Mont Blanc. Five years after the diagnosis and two years after the bone marrow transplant, she will try to reach the more than 4 thousand meters of the Roof of Europe. Her challenge will become that of the whole community of patients who will be able to follow the company in the “Up to the top” section with dedicated posts, video messages, a weekly update video diary, postcard and reportage on the Fb Mielo-Explain page. With her enterprise of hers, Francesca reminds the community of patients and caregivers that a timely and correct management of chronic myeloproliferative neoplasms even if it does not always lead to recovery – what happened to her – allows you to continue to have small or big goals and to “come back to life”.

This is what is reported in an article published in Allies for Health (www.alleatiperlasalute.it) the portal dedicated to medical-scientific information created by Novartis.

“The idea of ​​climbing Mont Blanc was born before the diagnosis – explains Francesca, who has always been passionate about the mountains – After the diagnosis it seemed impossible. Instead, now thanks to the treatments I have found a state of health that makes that goal a reality “.

“The challenge – he points out – is personal” but the intent is also “to give courage” to people who like her “are ill and who can be inspired by the fact that another person can feel better enough to face a business sporty”. A special thought full of gratitude from the climber is for “the blood and marrow donors who allow doctors to treat us and, for us, to feel infinitely better”.

Thinking back to the diagnosis, Francesca says: “It was the most difficult moment of my life. I was diagnosed with myelofibrosis at age 40. In that moment – she remembers – life crumbles, all thoughts are focused on how to survive “. As a trekking enthusiast, she had “the distinct sensation of climbing a mountain whose end you don’t see”. For this, she adds, “it is essential to preserve the will to live, to overcome this moment”.

For the much hoped-for undertaking, nothing was left to chance: there is a climbing team that was prepared “in a very serious way with an athletic trainer and a mountain guide to tackle the route gradually” underlines Francesca who adds : “What I will bring to the top is the support of so many people in the Mielo-Explain community that I thank right now. I hope to leave all the anxieties and fears related to the disease and the possibility of it coming back downstream. I hope – he concludes – to continue to feel good and finally be off this very, very difficult path ”.

To all patients with myelofibrosis the message is clear: after the diagnosis it is important to be active and manage the disease because, even if not all recover, it is possible to regularly monitor the symptoms and the progress of chronic myeloproliferative neoplasms even with tools such as useful and intuitive MPN Tracker.

The full article is available on: https://www.alleatiperlasalute.it/la-voce-del-paziente/scalare-il-monte-bianco-dopo-la-mielofibrosi-la-sfida-fino-cima-su-mielo-spieghi