It continues to grow throughout Italy, returning to the forefront in 35 cities, from north to southon the last weekend of September Fitwalking for Ailthe non-competitive solidarity walk promoted by theItalian Association Against Leukemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma with the aim of raising funds to support research and care for patients with blood cancers and their families.

The appointment for the eighth edition, which will involve 35 Italian cities, is for Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 September at the Parchi di Nervi, in Genoa, this year’s European Capital of Sport, where the National Village of the event will be set up from 9:00 on Saturday. At the opening – we read in a note – the testimonies of patients and an information desk on the activities of the Association to spend together a morning dedicated to physical well-being and sport. Also this year Fitwalking for Ail is included among the activities related to the project ‘Environment and health’. According to the objectives of the 2030 Agenda, in fact, an integrated approach that includes the physical, social, economic, ecological and cultural environment of the territorial context is the only possible one to promote human health and environmental sustainability. Throughout the day, it will be possible to demonstrate solidarity with hematological patients by posting a photo or video with the hashtag #versonuovitraguardi on Ail’s social channels. Each registered participant will receive a kit to use during the walk. The solidarity fee for participation in Fitwalking for Ail is 10 euros.

The initiative is an important opportunity to tell the goals achieved and the further prospects in the treatment of blood tumors and to inform patients affected by these pathologies about the possibility of leading an active life and therefore encouraging them to practice sports. The awareness initiative, born in 2017, continues to be a special opportunity for patients and former patients to spend a day outdoors, doing exercise and physical activity. The significant results in scientific studies and increasingly effective and targeted therapies have in fact led to a great improvement in the diagnosis and treatment of hematological patients. However, it is necessary to continue on this path to always reach new goals and make leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma increasingly curable.

Fitwalking is a form of walking accessible to everyone. The English term literally means ‘walking for physical fitness’, a common denominator for all motor-sport activities, for free time and relaxation, for fun, for fitness, for health and well-being. Approaching the fitwalking technique means making the way of walking sufficiently effective to be able to move at a high speed while maintaining natural gestures. The initiative is sponsored by the Ministry of Health, the Navy General Staff and the Carabinieri, the Olympic Committee (CONI), the Italian Sports Center (CSI), the Italian Association of Sport Culture (AICS), the Italian Referees Association (AIA), the Italian Athletics Federation, the Amateur Sports Federation (FIASP) and Sport and Health. All the details on how to participate at https://fitwalking.ail.it