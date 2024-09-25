Volvo’s new flagships are presented in the space dedicated to the Swedish brand in the center of Milan. In fact, it is the Volvo Studio in the city of Milan that will welcome, after the streaming world premiere, also the first examples of the XC90 and EX90, two models that represent two important innovations for the future of the Scandinavian brand on a global level. The new Volvo XC90 will be offered in plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid versions, available in three trim levels and with a price starting from 81,200 euros for the MHEV and from 93,400 euros for the PHEV. The EX90 instead of 85,250 euros. On this occasion, the president of Volvo Italy Michele Crisci also clarified the strategies of the brand, which will continue with its electrification plans while facing a changing market with different contexts.

Volvo’s electrified flagship

The third generation of the Volvo XC90 continues to represent a luxury seven-seater in the Swedish brand’s range and a model highly appreciated for its high level of comfort, but also for the standards that make it one of the safest cars on the road. The PHEV version is able to guarantee over 70 kilometers of autonomy in fully electric mode on a single charge according to the WLTP cycle. The new Volvo XC90 is renewed externally but also internally. This last aspect materializes in greater practicality and above all in the introduction of the latest Volvo human-machine interface system, already present in the new EX90 and EX30 electric cars. From a technological point of view, one thing that stands out is Larger 11.2″ central touchscreen and with a higher resolution, which optimizes the user experience by making available a series of new functions and applications, as well as periodic software updates in over-the-air mode. Thanks to a radar and a front camera The new XC90 can detect when the car is drifting into the oncoming lane and steer the car back into its lane to avoid the risk of a collision. This same system also helps to avoid inadvertently driving off the road, and is able to brake and steer to avoid collisions with other vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists and large animals. From a mechanical point of view, a specific mention goes to the suspensionswhich together with the comfortable seats elevate the feeling of driving comfort to the top. This is because each shock absorber is now able to mechanically adapt to the actual road conditions. But not only that: the optional air suspension interacts with an active chassis that monitors the car, the road and the driver 500 times a second to ensure the greatest possible driving comfort. Last but not least, the XC90 equipped with air suspension can be lowered by 20 mm or raised by 40 mmand additional insulation has been added to some parts of the car resulting in reduced wind and road noise. The version Core of the new Volvo XC90 starts at 81,200 euros, the Plus rises to 84,250 euros and the Ultra ends at 90,000 euros. If we focus instead on the EX90 fully electricwhich has power outputs ranging from 279 HP to 517 HP and ranges from 575 km to 614 km, starts at 85,250 euros for the single-engine version, 91,150 for the dual-engine version and 100,650 euros for the Twin Motor Performance version.

The new EX90

The new Volvo EX90 is offered in an all-wheel drive version with double enginepowered by a 111 kWh battery and two permanent magnet electric motors that together deliver 517 hp and 910 Nm of torque in the most powerful version. The driving range without exhaust emissions reaches 600 kilometers in the WLTP cycle with a single charge, which can be done from 10 to 80% in less than 30 minutes. The price in this case starts at 85,250 euros.