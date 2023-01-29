The former vedette returns to the stage more recharged than ever and promotes herself through her social networks.

After the end of “En boca de todos”, tula rodriguez take advantage of his driving skills to return to the events with everything. The ex-partner of the late Javier Carmona has no problem getting back on stage and takes advantage of her social networks to promote herself. On this occasion, the ex-dupla of Maju Mantilla used her Instagram account to mention the last event to which she was invited to bring joy to the attendees in Chincha.

Tula Rodríguez animates event in Chincha

“I am arranged and produced. I’m in Chincha because it’s an anniversary. I have an event todayhe said at first. Subsequently, the former television presenter indicated that she will be on stage with Brunella Torpoco and Josimar Fidel.

“I have to work and enjoy good music. Brunella is on her time and I’ll be the cheerleader. (…) Already a lot of laziness on my part. Everything is produced. I’m not going to wait for the money to arrive from heaven. I already got up, it has already been said, “said Tula Rodríguez.

Tula Rodríguez will support her daughter in the profession she chooses

tula rodriguez she was encouraged to comment on what her daughter might want for her future. As is known, the ex-conductor is very close to her heiress and witness to this are the users on social networks, who can appreciate both showing content on the internet from time to time.

On this occasion, Tula considers that her daughter would not be interested in venturing into television. “She is between being a veterinarian or a lawyer. She loves animals, but if she wants to change on the road, normal.

“She’s going to be whatever she wants to be. I don’t think she wants to dabble in television, but if it were and makes her happy, it will be. What she wants to be, I am here to support her”, added the also actress.