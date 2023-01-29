American writer Stephen King was accused of disparaging Ukrainians due to the incorrect use of the article before the name of the country. Ukrainian Twitter users on January 29 reproached King for humiliating the nation of Ukrainians with his appeal.

In a post in support of Kyiv, King used the definite article before the name of the country, writing the Ukraine, which contradicts the official name of the country in English, which is advocated by Kyiv.

Back in 2017, the Western media noted that Ukrainians were outraged by such treatment, since the article before the word “Ukraine” casts doubt on its sovereignty. In this connection, the error implies that Ukraine can only be perceived through its relationship to its larger neighbor, Russia.

“The appeal of the Ukraine is humiliating for the nation,” user Pavel wrote in the comments.

“But in schools you are often set as an example as a person who knows grammar well. You can’t say the Ukraine, ”another user turned to King.

“Only this is Ukraine (country), not the Ukraine (region). We do not say the England (England. – Ed.) or the Finland (Finland. – Ed.). The refers to a region or several regions united together as the Untied Kingdom (UK. – Ed.),” Anna added.

On January 9, it was reported that in Switzerland the head of the department of social services and health of the canton of Lucerne was accused of racism after statements about Ukrainian refugees. In an interview with Blick newspaper, Guido Graf said that in some situations Ukrainian refugees are much more demanding than other migrants. Also, according to him, local residents are outraged that many of the Ukrainians who arrived are not “the most needy.”