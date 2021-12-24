On Christmas Eve, popular television and entertainment figures show off their preparations for Christmas Eve. However, some choose to travel and reconnect with loved ones or simply visit another place as a formula for rest and relaxation due to all the work done during the year. That was the case with Tula Rodríguez. The television host, accompanied by her daughter, decided to go on a trip.

Without going into details about the destination to which she would arrive, the host of En boca de todos showed images of her luggage and showed herself and her child at the Jorge Chávez airport.

Tula Rodríguez undergoes COVID-19 discard tests to be able to travel

In order to have a safe excursion, the TV presenter shared states on her Instagram profile, in which she looked with her daughter Valentina. Both were ready to undergo a nasal swab test to rule out being carriers of COVID-19.

YOU CAN SEE: Tula Rodríguez and her unique Christmas message: “Forgive those who hurt you”

In a subsequent state, Tula Rodríguez showed how her swabbing process was, and assured that it was painless.

Tula Rodríguez goes on a trip with her daughter

Through their Instagram stories, Maju Mantilla’s driving partner, Gino Pesaressi and Ricardo Rondón, recorded a short video in which they could see their suitcases and carry-on luggage. In the audiovisual clip, Tula Rodríguez, poses with her descendant Valentina in front of a mirror.

“A commercial and we return”, Wrote the TV figure in said story, before continuing in a second state where he talks for a few seconds next to his daughter.

YOU CAN SEE: Tula Rodríguez reveals that she still has the last gift that Javier Carmona gave her

It should be noted that today’s program, Thursday, December 23, the day before Christmas Eve, would have been recorded, since the stories of Javier Carmona’s widow were given almost 13 hours ago.

Tula Rodríguez furious with Maju Mantilla

The former Miss Peru gave a gift to her partner from En boca de todos. “We are two days away from Christmas and we must reconcile, we must learn to forgive, we must give each other a hug, and we must also give a little detail if we have it. I have this gift for Tula, ”Maju said. He then recommended that Tula open the gift after the show.

Excited, Tula opened the box. However, he was surprised to find that there was nothing inside her. “Someone made this joke on me because I put something inside,” Maju excused himself.

“Maju, you know what? I really was, I waited for Ricardo (Rondón), Santi (Lesmes), Ginito (Pesaressi) to be funny. (…) This is a joke, Maju, that is not done, “said the host before throwing the box to the ground in great fury and walking off the set.