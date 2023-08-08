AExcellent research, a good education system and liveable cities. There are many good reasons to study in Germany. In the academic year 2022, 128,500 people from abroad began studying in Germany. Most of them came from China, Turkey or India. The cultural exchange has advantages for research and the German labor market. At the same time, it is clear that not everyone can afford to study in Germany. According to experts, young people from African countries in particular are underrepresented. Because groceries, a place to sleep and semester fees cost money – relatively high if you come from a poorer country. In addition, there is another cost factor in Baden-Württemberg: People from non-EU countries have to pay extra tuition fees. A measure that has fallen out of time, say some experts.

Around 10,000 students from non-EU countries are currently paying tuition fees in Baden-Württemberg. This means that in addition to the usual university costs, such as the semester fees of around 300 euros, you also have to pay a contribution of 1500 euros per semester. A large part of the money is paid to the state, 300 euros end up directly with the respective universities. This is intended to improve the support provided to international students. Although some experts were still in favor of tuition fees when they were introduced in 2017, there has now been a lot of criticism of them. Because a lot has changed in the last few years.

“I can understand very well why the tuition fees were introduced back then,” says Professor Antonio Loprieno from the University of Basel. He heads the independent committee that monitors and evaluates the development of tuition fees in Baden-Württemberg. According to Loprieno, there were three good reasons at the time: First, the universities were doing poorly economically, the tuition fees were intended to improve their financial situation. Secondly, tuition fees were and still are mandatory in many countries apart from Germany – so the Federal Republic is an exception to a certain extent. And thirdly, they also wanted to make it clear at the time: Baden-Württemberg’s universities are really good, which is why students should pay fees here, just like at well-known universities in other countries.

Better to get rid of it?

Although Loprieno can understand the decision for the fees, his expert council now comes to the conclusion: The responsible Ministry of Science should check whether it would be better to abolish the tuition fees again. According to Loprieno, reasons include the shortage of academic specialists and demographic change. Qualified young graduates are currently urgently needed on the German job market. The problem is compounded by the fact that, according to the Federal Statistical Office, student numbers among young Germans have fallen for the first time in fifteen years.







In addition, the competitive situation between the universities has changed, says Loprieno. While universities and technical colleges competed primarily with educational institutions in other countries such as England, Russia and Japan a few years ago, competition has now focused more on the German market. “Student mobility is limited,” explains the professor. This is the result of a wide variety of developments: Great Britain has left the EU, the Corona crisis has China firmly in its grip, Ukraine is at war.

The days of tuition fees in Baden-Württemberg could soon be over. But then there is a gap of around 30 million euros in the state’s science budget – which has so far come from tuition fees. Professor Thomas Puhl, head of the University of Mannheim, knows the problem. He is therefore in favor of general tuition fees, which should not only be paid by foreigners: “I am of the opinion that the state does not have to offer all and not more and more services free of charge,” he says. It is certainly possible to demand contributions from those who later earn significantly above-average incomes due to their university education. The additional money enables better support for all students. Financial help could come from the state development banks, says Puhl, as it did from 2007 to 2012: At that time, Baden-Württemberg, like many other federal states, charged general tuition fees. The L-Bank provided support with free loans that students only had to repay after starting their careers.

However, tuition fees are not well received by the Germans – in an international comparison, this is actually a special feature. This is shown by a survey by the market research institute Yougov and the data service provider Statista from 2021: In the Europe-wide survey, 59 percent of people stated that attending a university should be free for everyone, even if that means that the quality of education is somewhat poorer. With an agreement of 65 percent, Germany is well above the average. How things will continue in Baden-Württemberg in the future is still uncertain. Minister of Science Petra Olschowski said that she first wanted to clarify the question of financing. The fees will probably not be abolished this year – so the universities still have a grace period.