Genoa – Investing in mid-August in the heart of the caruggi, between via Prè and via Ravecca? This is what two managers have done, lent to catering and able to bet on the city by focusing on local products such as pesto and preboggion. It’s about Paolo Silvestri, which by producing pesto has created a small empire (40 tons, sold above all in the niche markets of the North East) and Riccardo Berretti, manager in the sector of air conditioning systems with reference to health centres.

The first headed straight for via Ravecca, taking over two establishments, right at the beginning of the street and in the shadow of Porta Soprana and its lands. He acquired the bakery at the first number of the street and above all the historian “Small world”, a public exercise linked for four decades to the figure of Stavros Dapergolas, the “Greek” who was one of the first in difficult and complicated years to believe in a commercial future for the street. Stavros passed away at the age of eighty last spring and many, both among the residents of the street and among the many patrons and tourists, regretted that particular climate that reigned in the Piccolo Mondo. Until Paolo Silvestri arrived, who bet on a rebirth operation of the place, recently inaugurated, in absolute respect of the past: «I bought the place directly from Stavros, which he initially wanted to rent, then sell the license and then finally chose to sell the walls as well – says Silvestri – I tried to maintain the spirit of the place and I didn’t want to change anything or almost nothing. Even the different floor tiles, which have changed over the years, are the same. Then, when the opportunity arose to acquire the oven in the same days, I invested there too. The two points are just a few meters apart: one focuses on pesto and its various articulations, the other precisely on maintaining the Stavros model».

So is it worth investing in the city? “Certain. Genoa is a commercially growing city, increasingly loved by tourists. We need to keep its soul and focus on Made in Liguria, in every sense». Silvestri’s company is Pexto and has outlets in the city, a core business that looks to the North East: «We produce quality pesto and we have found great customers in the supermarkets of the Veneto and surroundings, where Genoese pesto is very popular». You change caruggio and arrive in via Prè, where another manager lent to the restaurant business has focused on the historic centre. Here to launch the challenge with “Pre-Beggion” was Riccardo Berretti with his partner Martina Oreggia, he is a manager in the air conditioning sector, she is an art historian. «We have focused on a zero-kilometer and traditional proposal, trying to keep the quality-price ratio as high as possible – says Berretti – At the beginning it wasn’t all easy and the first opponent was the bureaucracy. We went crazy to have all the permits to exploit the open spaces, but in the end we did it. What we have seen is that via Prè is more frequented and known by tourists, with their paper and online guides, which from the Genoese»— ©