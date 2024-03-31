Milan (AFP)

Croatian Igor Todor began his career as the new coach of Lazio with a fatal victory over his former team, Juventus, 1-0, at the Olympic Stadium in the capital, in the thirtieth round of the Italian Football League.

Lazio decided to use Todor as a successor to Maurizio Sarri, who resigned from his position as a result of a series of poor results, which included losing his last three league matches under the leadership of the former Napoli, Juventus and Chelsea coach, in addition to being eliminated from the Champions League last 16 by Bayern Munich, 3-0 in the second leg. After winning the first leg 1-0.”

Last season's runner-up began the post-Sarri era with an away win over Frosinone 3-2 in the last stage, under the leadership of assistant coach Giovanni Martucello, before beginning his campaign with Tudor with a win as well, this time with a goal in the third minute of stoppage time with a header by Montenegrin Adam. Maurici, after a cross from Frenchman Matteo Guendouzi.

Coincidentally, Tudor's first match as coach of the capital team was against his former team, Juventus, for which he played as a player from 1998 until 2007. He reached the Champions League final with him in 2003, won the league title twice with him, and was also relegated to the second division when the Bianconeri was punished. » In 2006 due to the results-tampering scandal.

The Croatian, currently 45 years old, returned to Juventus in the summer of 2020 to take over the job of assistant coach to Andrea Pirlo, before the latter was dismissed from the position at the end of that season.

Tudor told the Dazon streaming network, “It is the best start I could hope for. It is wonderful to win in this way, and we could not have started this experience better than that. I am happy for the young men, the way they dealt with the match, and for them to be able to start.” “With him correctly.”

By leaving with three points from its first match with Tudor, which returns to meet Juventus on Tuesday in the first leg of the cup semi-final, Lazio raised its score to 46 points and became seventh after a match in which it was clearly the best, while Juventus continued its disappointing results that witnessed it achieve an orphan victory in the last nine stages of the match. A series that saw it fall to leaders Inter, then Udinese at home, and defending champion Napoli, leading to Saturday's loss.

Tudor continued, “I do not believe in good or bad luck, but rather in hard work. We train with great effort, and what happens on match day is a result of what we do during the week in training. We want there to be no excuses.”

The pressure is increasing on coach Massimiliano Allegri, who are demanding that the fans leave, especially since the “Old Lady” team, which was competing with Inter for the lead, fell to third place, and the difference between it and second-place Milan reached six points after the latter’s victory over its host Fiorentina 2-1.

There will also be a chance for fourth-placed Bologna to move within two points of the Turin giant if it wins over last-placed Salernitana on Monday.

At the Artemio Franchi Stadium, Milan returned from the stronghold of Fiorentina with its sixth successive victory at the local and continental levels, with two goals by the English Ruben Loftus-Cheek (47) and the Portuguese Rafael Leao (47), versus a goal by the Ghanaian Alfred Duncan (50).

The match was held in a sad atmosphere, because it was the first for Fiorentina since the passing of its general manager, Giuseppe “Joe” Baroni, who died before the last stage match against Atalanta, which was “postponed” at the age of 57 after a health illness, bringing back to memory the painful moments of the departure of “Viola” captain Davide Pastore. On March 4, 2018, at the age of 31, when current Milan coach Stefano Pioli was supervising the team.