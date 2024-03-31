Car incentives: not only for electric cars but also LPG and methane: all the details

“In recent years we have never stopped reporting to the institutions the need to support the LPG and methane conversion market, strongly believing in the usefulness of this initiative for its environmental, social and economic-industrial implications. Now we thank Mimit for having included an incentive measure in the ecobonus and we hope that the decree can be operational soon.” And

This is what the president of Assogasliquidi-Federchimica, Andrea Arzà, writes in a note, commenting on the confirmation of the retrofit incentives to convert cars to LPG and methane, contained in the Ecobonus decree signed by the Prime Minister. How does it work? Repubblica explains everything: “These are richer subsidies than those of the Draghi government: up to 13,750 euros to buy a battery-powered vehicle if you have an ISEE under 30 thousand euros and if you scrap a car in Euro categories 0, 1 and 2. It is the maximum foreseen by the new mechanism. If the ISEE is above 30 thousand the contribution drops to 11 thousand”.

“The advantages of this intervention – indicates Arzà – they will be both for the many consumers who cannot afford the purchase of a new car, despite the incentives for new registrations, both for the Italian components and LPG distribution industry which we represent and which is a global excellence, and finally for all the related industries, i.e. the many workshops spread throughout the national territory”.

As the association's note recalls, the decree of the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy, which after the signature of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and the scrutiny of the Court of Auditors, will have to be published and accompanied by administrative implementation acts with the insertion into the platform Invitalia-Mimit foresees a public investment of 10 million in total to introduce incentives for the conversion to LPG (400 euros) and methane (800 euros) of cars already circulating on traditional fuels with engines from Euro 4 and above which will run out until the end of 2024.