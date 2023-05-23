Dhe children have grown up, you notice at the latest when they move out. Tudor has his mother’s house – or his big sister’s? – Left Rolex and now works largely in their own watch factory in Le Locle. Economically, both companies are still in the lap of the Hans Wilsdorf Foundation.

It is no coincidence that the new watch production facility, with a facade in brand red, is directly docked to the building of the watch movement manufacturer Kenissi, which is clad in neutral grey. Kenissi is 80 percent owned by Rolex SA, and the site in the Jura town on which the two new factories are located was previously owned by the luxury brand. But why shouldn’t a mother give her daughter a building site?