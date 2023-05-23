The new Lamborghini Urus Performante also holds its own on the track.

All those fast SUVs these days. Of course it’s of no use to you. Well, very fast from A to B. Brings me back to point one. In the Netherlands, this is of no use with our speed limits on the highways. Yet they are more capable than you might think. The Lamborghini Urus Performante, for example, is also quite an impressive machine on the track.

They found that out at Sport Auto when they chased the Italian super SUV around the track. This is a hot lap at Hockenheim-GP. The German car magazine carries out tests on this circuit more often, so you can compare times with other cars. Because how does the Lamborghini Urus Performante actually score? Well, not bad at all to be honest!

The colossus on four Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R’s managed to drive a lap in 1:55.8 minutes. For comparison, that’s just as fast as a Jaguar F-Type R (2022). Even faster than a Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 (1:56.9), Aston Martin Vantage Roadster (1:55.9) and an Audi RS5 Coupe (1:58.4). A Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, its technical counterpart, did the trick a little faster in 1:55.1 minutes. That is even faster than a Porsche 911 Carrera T (992) with 1:55.7.

The Lamborghini Urus Performante is the fastest variant to date. The Italian automaker introduced the model with the facelift of the SUV. With 666 devilish horsepower and a weight saving of 47 kg, the Performante delivers excellent performance. This Urus accelerates to 100 km/h from standstill in just 3.3 seconds. 200 km/h is on the clock in 11.5 seconds and the top speed is 306 km/h.

In addition to all this ‘straight-forward performance’, the Lamborghini Urus Performante is also not disappointing on the track. Still good to know.

