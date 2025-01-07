Tudanca makes his departure official: “No one is forcing me, but it is time for a new project in the PSOE of Castilla y León”

The general secretary of the PSOE of Castilla y León, Luis Tudanca, appeared this Tuesday to announce his departure from the regional board. The still socialist leader has assured that he will not appear in the primary battle, which opens the way for the candidate from the critical sector, the mayor of Soria, Carlos Martínez, supported by the general secretaries of León and Valladolid, Javier Alfonso Cendón and Óscar Bridge.

The journey of Luis Tudanca in the PSOE: from unwavering support for Sánchez to the current open war with Ferraz

“No one is forcing me to leave, but the time has come for a new project in the PSOE of Castilla y León,” Luis Tudanca said to the media this Tuesday at a press conference. The regional secretary general until now has assured that whoever his successor is – which he has exemplified in Carlos Martínez – will have “all” of his support and that he also has all of his “affection.” “If he [Carlos Martínez] He is the general secretary, he will have my full support,” he added.

Luis Tudanca has defended his ten years at the head of the regional General Secretariat: “We have built a coherent, exciting party. Honestly, I think it has been a model of success. “I am going to insist with all my strength that it be repeated.”

The socialist has indicated that he had had “doubts” for several weeks about whether to appear to revalidate his position. Three days ago, he noted, he spoke with the general secretary of the PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, to give an account of his final decision. Tudanca has not revealed the response of the President of the Government. Since the crisis unleashed last October by the confrontation between the leadership of Castilla y León and the federal one over the dates of the primaries and regional congress, meetings between the party leadership have been frequent, trying to reach a consensus agreement on a single candidacy.

Until the new general secretary of the PSOE of Castilla y León arrives, Tudanca will continue as spokesperson for the Socialist Group in the Cortes, a position that the successor will have to decide, although the still socialist leader. He has made himself “at the disposal of the party, as always” in the event of any outcome.

“My opponents are outside the PSOE”

The socialist recalled that upon his arrival at the General Secretariat of the PSOE of Castilla y León, he found a disunited party and has dismissed any doubts about betrayals or resentment against colleagues. “My opponents are outside the PSOE,” Tudanca added to point out that for the PP of Alfonso Fernández Mañueco his departure “is bad news”, since there will be a “stronger” PSOE.

Tudanca has pointed out his 2019 electoral victory, which although he did not govern in the end “he touched it with his fingers”, as one of his great milestones during his decade as general secretary of the PSOE. “We have shown that you could win here. You could win on the right, you could win from the Popular Party. An alternative could be built that the majority of people would trust, over and over again.

In his farewell, Tudanca has not initially confirmed the candidacy of Carlos Martínez, with whom he has assured that he has spoken daily in recent weeks, to leave open a possible participation in the primaries to be “general secretary.” As his appearance has progressed, he has ended up closing any possibility of a second list, even of people related to him.

For the one who will most certainly be the new regional secretary general, Tudanca has reiterated his support and will give advice “only when asked.” The socialist has indicated that Martínez is someone “from the land” who still has the goal of governing after “breaking the glass ceiling” of 2019.

In his farewell he did not leave any reproach to the national board, although he did advocate for an autonomous PSOE that “puts the interests of Castilla y León first.” Tudanca, in his assessment of his decade as general secretary, has indicated that he has made his federation “autonomous, independent, winning, coherent, and exciting.” “Castilla y León needs a strong, united and convinced party to give them back their hope and future,” he added.

Support of the militants

During the weeks that Tudanca has been assessing his future, as he indicated in his appearance, the militants have asked him to continue, as he has indicated. Faced with the dilemma of a primary process with two candidates and positioning himself around them, the socialist has pointed out that “it should be the militants” who decide and that public officials “should condition” the militants as little as possible in the processes. internal.

“I know that there are many discouraged militants in the Socialist Party of Castilla y León today, although others are not. I know that there are many who do, who feel a bit orphaned and I don’t want it to sound presumptuous, I say this because they have written to me and they have told me and they have told me about it, Tudanca pointed out.

Tudanca became the general secretary of the PSOE of Castilla y León in 2014 after the primaries in which he competed with his predecessor Julio Villarrubia, who was evicted from office after a mass resignation of his executive. In 2019 he achieved victory in the regional elections, but Ciudadanos agreed with the PP to make Alfonso Fernández Mañueco regional president. In the 2022 electoral repetition, the PSOE fell to second position with 29 deputies compared to the 31 of the popular ones, who agreed with Vox to continue governing.

The until now general secretary of the Castilian and Leonese socialists has left after failing to reach consensus on his continuity, sources close to elDiario.es point out, since León, Valladolid and Soria were opposed to him continuing in office in any way, even giving way. the candidacy for the autonomous government. The rest of the provincial secretaries had shown their closeness but at the same time the intention that there be a single consensus candidate that would not provoke a pitched battle in the primaries that would later descend to several levels.

The primary calendar to lead the PSOE of Castilla y León opens this January 7 until the 17th, with a vote in the case of two lists scheduled for February 1 in the first round. The regional PSOE congress will be held in Palencia on February 22 and 23.