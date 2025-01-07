María Hervás and Fernando Gil They have been the first guests of 2025 The Anthill. The actors have attended Pablo Motos’ program to present the third season of Alpha Males, which premieres next January 10 on Netflix.

During the interview they talked about the plot of this new installment of the series, but they also addressed other related topics. Among them, Fernando Gil has expressed what he feels when he comes across people who He does not separate real life from that of the role he plays.

“There are women who stop me to tell me that they don’t like me, because They think I’m just as arrogant and sexist. than Pedro,” said the actor, who in everyday situations has to hear some negative comments towards him.

Even so, the actor has acknowledged that he also receives a lot of love and he wanted to clarify that he has nothing to do with Pedro, the character he plays in Alpha Males.

Taking advantage of the topic of conversation, Pablo Motos asked María Hervás, if it happens to her too, to which the actress responded: “I’m always liked, people tell me I’m very kind.”