Berlin (AFP)

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel said that his team needs to do more to bring greater involvement in the match atmosphere for the dissatisfied English newcomer Harry Kane, following the decline in the level of the former Tottenham striker after a rocket start.

Kane, 30, did not shoot a ball towards the goal in two matches lost by the Bavarian club, which is visiting Bochum on Sunday in the twenty-second stage, with the aim of avoiding a series of three consecutive defeats, which will be its first since 2015.

Tuchel said, “His ability to score during training, and the way he pushes the team is unbelievable, and he is world-class, but passes do not reach him much in matches.”

He continued, “I have rarely encountered such a difference regarding what a player can provide on the field during training and on the field in matches.”

Tuchel refused to give any advice to the “Three Lions” striker, who has great experience, saying, “Harry does not need me, he can take care of himself.”

He added, “He knows what he is doing and is not satisfied with the way he affects the matches, and we are not satisfied with the way things are going.”

Although Kane tops the league's top scorers with 24 goals in 21 matches so far, in a perfect start since his arrival in Bavaria at the beginning of the current season, he failed to score in his last two matches in losses to leaders Bayer Leverkusen, 0-3, and Italian Lazio, 0-1. The first leg of the Champions League final.

Tuchel acknowledged on Saturday the “depressing” atmosphere surrounding the Bavarian giant, stressing, “We are all committed to changing things.”

Bayern, which has won the Bundesliga title in the past 11 seasons, is five points behind Leverkusen 13 stages before the end of the competition.