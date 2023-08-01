Munich (dpa)

Thomas Tuchel, coach of Bayern Munich, the German football champion in the past 11 seasons, is looking forward to signing an experienced defender and goalkeeper.

Bayern Munich has shown interest in signing English international defender Kyle Walker from Manchester City, the English Premier League champion.

The “Bavarian” club is also seeking to include a new goalkeeper, so that its Swiss goalkeeper Jan Somer can move to Italian Inter Milan, although his contract with the “Bundesliga” champion extends until 2025.

It is not yet clear when Bayern and Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will return to action for the first time since he suffered a leg fracture about eight months ago.

Substitute goalkeeper Alexander Noble left on loan to Stuttgart again, at a time when Sommer wanted to move to Inter Milan; Because he does not want to play the role of substitute goalkeeper for Neuer.

Tuchel said, “We have to protect our interests, there is certainly a possibility that we will play this season in the presence of Jan.”