This reader’s question was not just invented, but has everything to do with a message from earlier in the day. The tragic accident in which a BMW M8 crashed, leaving one person dead and seriously injured.

In the comments below that post, there is already a lot of talk about how strange it actually is that you can get into a fast car without additional driver training. Leaving aside whether that also happened in the above case, we obviously don’t know anything about that.

Mandatory additional driver training?

The fact is that the cars have become faster and faster in recent years. And that is certainly not only due to the horsepower race that the German Three initiated a few years ago, but also mainly due to the electric cars.

A little Tesla is on 100 in 3 seconds and the intermediate acceleration is even more impressive. But you can just drive there if you have obtained your B driving license. Without additional driver training.

But nowadays you can also get a simple Volkswagen Golf with 300 HP or more, and with some tuning you can raise such a thing to well above 400 HP. And again, as an 18-year-old you can just get in if you just got your driver’s license.

Motorcycles have been different for quite some time now, there are 3 categories in the driver’s license, from light to very heavy and extremely fast. And so you can actually already speak of additional driver training.

In short, it’s actually crazy that you can just rent a Lamborghini, Ferrari or BMW M8 without any extra training. Because it just goes wrong too often. Hence the reader’s question; should additional driver training be compulsory if you want to drive a fast car?

We secretly lean towards yes. Curious what you have to say about this!

