COLPISA Madrid Sunday, August 14, 2022, 9:04 p.m.



Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel and Tottenham coach Antonio Conte staged an embarrassing confrontation this Sunday during the Chelsea-Tottenham match and at the end of it. The German and Italian coaches almost came to blows and had to be separated twice, after Tottenham’s first goal that equalized in the second half, and at the end of the match (2-2). Both were sent off with a direct red card for their unfortunate behavior in the London derby at Chelsea’s ground.

Conte went to the Chelsea area when Holbjerg put the 1-1 on the scoreboard to celebrate the goal effusively and there he faced Tuchel, who did not cringe and responded to the Italian coach, for which several assistants had to mediate. With Reece making it 2-1, James Tuchel returned Conte’s provocation and ran down the flank, through Tottenham’s technical area.

At the end of the game, the two technicians crossed paths again and when Conte went to shake hands with Tuchel, the German rejected him. The Italian grabbed him with very bad manners and the German did not want to let go of his hand. In principle, two people had to mediate between the two so that they would not clash again and even César Azpilicueta, Chelsea captain who was a disciple of Conte in the ‘blue’ team, went to recriminate his attitude to the transalpine.

The referee settled the dispute with red paths in a moment of enormous tension at Stamford Bridge. The meeting, marked by controversy, ended in a 2-2 draw thanks to Harry Kane’s last goal.