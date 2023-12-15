Poland will abandon versions of the Russian Federation’s guilt in the Tu-154 crash, where Kaczynski died

The Polish Ministry of Defense announced on December 15 that it had liquidated the commission of investigation into the crash of former President Lech Kaczynski's plane near Smolensk in 2010. In addition, its members were accused of embezzlement, lies and falsification. The commission, created in 2016, previously accused Russia of blowing up the Polish leader’s plane, but Warsaw is now abandoning its claims against Moscow.

The country's new Minister of Defense, Vladislav Kosinyak-Kamysh, announced an analysis of the work of this commission, and his deputy, Cesar Tomczyk, even called its liquidation “an end to the useless waste of funds.”

The commission spent budget money for other purposes and lied

According to Tomczyk, the commission spent hundreds of millions of zlotys on “activities that have nothing to do with the investigation of the disaster, but are related to politics.”

See also Pregnant journalist is allowed to give birth in New Zealand after months of struggle This is a truly historic moment when the Polish state finally faces the truth. When the state recognizes that it is specialists who explain the causes of the disaster, and not politicians, scammers and people who use lies as a tool for their work Caesar Tomczyk Deputy Minister of Defense of Poland

He also clarified that even members of parliament could not obtain information from the commission about its activities. And the head of the office of the Prime Minister of the Republic Donald Tusk, Jan Grabec, accused its members of forging the examination of American and European specialists about the plane crash.

He hinted that the commission spent a lot of money, but did not justify these expenses and did not find any new details on the investigation and the reasons for the crash.

Photo: Sergei Karpukhin / Reuters

Poland will abandon versions of Russia's guilt in the crash

In 2022, the head of this commission, then Minister of Defense Antoni Macierewicz, said that the crash of Kaczynski’s plane was prepared by the Russian special services. He annulled the commission's 2011 report and said that during the investigation, experts found traces of explosives in the wreckage of the plane. He also ruled out the version of pilot error, which was recognized as true, and argued that an explosion was allegedly heard on the recordings of the black boxes shortly before the fall.

Photo: Sergei Karpukhin / Reuters

However, Poland now officially refuses such claims. New Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński pointed out that the report by Jerzy Miller (the head of the Polish Interior Ministry in 2011) explained in detail the causes of that disaster – “in an honest, comprehensive and profound way.”

Related materials:

The crash of the Tu-154 – Polish “aircraft number 1” – occurred in April 2010 near Smolensk. On the plane were the country's President Lech Kaczynski, his wife and a number of high-ranking Polish politicians and military personnel. They were flying to the anniversary of the Katyn tragedy – the execution of thousands of Polish prisoners of war. None of the 96 people survived. According to the results of the official investigation, the mistakes of the aircraft commander, 35-year-old Polish Air Force captain Arkadiusz Protyasiuk, led to the disaster.