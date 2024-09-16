No points in Azerbaijan too

Another colourless weekend for the Racing Bullswhich after finishing outside the points zone in the last two events at Zandvoort and Monza has not managed to break the fast of results outside the top-10 with both its drivers even on the street circuit of Baku.

The Graining Obstacle

Daniel Ricciardowho was the first F1 driver to win in Azerbaijan in 2017, did not go beyond the 13th place final, with the Australian who vented all his frustration while waiting for the next GP scheduled in Singapore, where he also has good memories with the conquest of four podiums in total: “It was a tough race – explained the former Red Bull – the start went well: the medium-tyre riders in front of me seemed to be in trouble and we managed to catch them. I had the hard tyre and I tried to exploit it where I could, finding the rhythm and going long. After a few laps, we found strong graining which got worse over the next ten laps, costing us a few seconds. The team noticed that other cars were eliminating that graining, while it took us much longer to do so. Once we did, we got back to our pace, but by then we had lost a lot of ground. I’ve never had to deal with so much graining.the lap time fluctuation was up to four seconds. We need to understand why our graining lasted longer than the others. Looking ahead to the next race, I love the Marina Bay Street Circuit: I hope I can have a better weekend there”.

Tsunoda’s Anger

Even worse was the outcome for his teammate: Yuki-Tsunoda. For the second consecutive time after Monza, the Japanese driver failed to finish the race. In this case, the Japanese driver had to raise the white flag following a contact during the first lap with Lance Strolla fact that also compromised the race of the Canadian Aston Martin driver until he returned to the pits a few laps from the end. An episode also contested by Tsunoda at the end of the GP: “I am very frustrated with what happened, it is the second time in a row. My race was very short and I lost the opportunity to score points. It would have been difficult anyway, but in street races anything can happen. Starting from P12 was certainly not ideal and means risking damage. We need to improve and qualify in the top ten, so we can get better starts. As for what happened on the track, I think Stroll’s maneuver was not necessary. To jump in like that, as if you had nothing to lose. I don’t know what he had to gain from that maneuver.but I didn’t want to make it easy for him. It was a shame, it wasn’t how I wanted to finish the race, but we’ll come back stronger in Singapore.”