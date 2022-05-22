A small point for the AlphaTauri, which arrived in the final stages of the Spanish Grand Prix. Thanks to Yuki Tsunodawho overtook Mick Schumacher, while it was a more complicated race for team mate Pierre Gasly, finished 13th and victim of a post-race penalty for a contact with Lance Stroll. These are the words of the two AlphaTauri drivers after the Barcelona race.

“It was a very tough race, it was very hot in the car and we were constantly fighting for the points, so the pressure was a lot. I am quite satisfied with my performance and with my placement in the race. We weren’t completely comfortable with the car all weekend, then fighting for points was a good step forward. However, I think we still have a lot of work to do in order to be more competitive in the core groupTsunoda said.

“I am really disappointed with this particularly frustrating day. I had a small contact at the start which damaged my car and from that moment on I had no rhythm, I was losing load and sliding everywhere. I take responsibility for the accident with Stroll: I was pushing to the limit and I want to apologize to Lance for that. We tried to do what we could, but in the end it wasn’t possible to do muchGasly added.

Jody Egginton (technical director): “Today was a difficult race and both riders fought and we managed to get a point. Pierre suffered front wing damage which made his car a little more complicated to drive and it cost him some time. Yuki had a cleaner start and battled with McLarens and Alonso in the early stages of the race. The scorching heat led many teams to opt for a three-stop strategy and the track position was crucial, so we planned Yuki’s last stop to make sure that Vettel – who was on two stops – was not in front of us after our pit and everything was fine. Then we overtook Schumacher and tried to catch up on Alonso, who was ahead in the early stages of the race. We have a lot to understand from this event, why we have not been able to make the car work as we would have liked. But we already have some ideas and we expect to catch up in the next races“.