LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) – Liverpool turned the tables to beat Wolverhampton 3-1 on Sunday, but it wasn’t enough to win the Premier League title, which would have been their second in the league era, finishing in second place, a point behind Manchester City, who beat Aston Villa 3-2.

Wolverhampton opened the scoring surprisingly in the third minute, when defender Ibrahima Konaté missed the ball on a goal kick, allowing Raúl Jiménez to emerge from the back of the defense and cross for Pedro Neto to score his first goal of the season.

However, Liverpool equalized in the 24th minute, with a back-heel pass from Thiago Alcântara to Sadio Mané, who shot so hard that goalkeeper José Sá managed to get just one hand on the ball before it went in.

Injured, Sá was substituted at half-time by John Ruddy and shortly after, Liverpool put Mohamed Salah on the field in search of the winning goal and took shots on goal, all of which were blocked by the Wolverhampton defenders.

They got the comeback with seven minutes left, with Salah taking the leftovers inside the area. Fullback Andy Robertson closed the scoring, completing a Roberto Firmino backward pass.

Still, a 3-2 comeback by City themselves over Aston Villa means they’ve retained the title and Liverpool finished the season as runners-up with 92 points. Wolverhampton finished in 10th place with 51 points.

(Reporting by Christian Radnedge)