Tonga discovers ‘Aquaman’. A 57-year-old man, dragged by the waves of the tsunami caused by the underwater eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano, swam 27 hours to return to the mainland. Lisala Folau, as reported by Sky News, was on the island of Atata – populated by just 60 people – and was busy painting his home when he was surprised by the waves. At around 7pm last Saturday, the man sought shelter in a tree. When he got out, however, he was overwhelmed by the water and was dragged offshore.

“I floated, tossed here and there by the waves that came relentlessly”, Folau’s story, also conditioned by walking problems. The man said he swam for about 7.5 km to the shores of the island of Tongatapu, where he landed around 10 pm on Sunday. The company went viral on social media and Folau was baptized ‘Aquaman’, as the superhero protagonist of comics, cartoons and films.