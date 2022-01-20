Covid vaccine has no side effects on the fertility of men and women who receive the anti-covid drug dose. It is the result of a study, as reported by CNN, which highlights another fact. The chances of conceiving a baby decrease for couples in which the man was infected with the coronavirus in the previous 60 days: the disease, in fact, could have consequences on male fertility, according to the study published in the American Journal of Epidemiology.

“The results indicate that SarsCov-2 infection in men could be associated with a short-term decline in fertility and that vaccination does not affect fertility in either partner,” say researchers from the Boston University School of Public Health and of other entities that contributed to the study.

The research adds “to the evidence from animal studies, studies on subjects undergoing fertility treatments, vaccine trials.” No protocol, among these, has highlighted “links between vaccination against covid and reduced fertility. In parallel, several studies have documented that there is no appreciable link between vaccination and the risks of spontaneous abortion”.

The study in question, highlights the CNN, involved 2,126 women aged between 21 and 45 years in the USA and Canada, involved in research between December 2020 and September 2021 and then followed up to November 2021. Among the subjects involved in the study, 73% of the women and 74% of the partners had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

According to the National Institutes of Health, the study highlights a particular data for couples in which the male partner tested positive for coronavirus in the previous 2 months: the possibility of conceiving a child in the 60 days following the infection decreases by 18%. The decrease is not found for subjects who tested positive more than 2 months earlier. Pending further analysis, one hypothesis in particular is judged to be well founded: fever, one of the symptoms of covid, can notoriously reduce the production of spermatozoa.