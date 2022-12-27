Processor maker Tsmc celebrated the start of production of 3-nanometer SoCs made entirely in its Taiwan plant. Located in Tainan city, the new TSMC factory is the first in the country capable of producing such advanced microchips. Tsmc is one of the companies most oriented towards the decentralization of the production of components for technological devices, and is investing heavily in the USA where it will open plants in Arizona for a total of 40 billion in investments. With the celebrations in Taiwan, TSMC wanted to demonstrate that production in the native land is still alive, and that the new plants in the motherland will continue to serve as a laboratory to advance the technology. The 3-nanometer SoCs are even more efficient than the current ones and will be used in the next generations of top-of-the-range smartphones.