In a new challenge to the mullahs’ regime, the Iranian chess champion, Sara Khadim al-Sharia, participated in the 2022 World Championship in Kazakhstan without wearing the mandatory headscarf, at the center of the protests that have been going on in Iran for months. This was announced by the Iran International website which also published a photo of the young player without the hijab.

Read also

His gesture confirms how, despite pressure from the government, Iranian sports and art figures continue to show their solidarity with the protests, often in international foraagain emphasizes the site reminding that Elnaz Rekabi she was one of the first athletes to appear in a rock climbing competition in South Korea last October without the mandatory hijab.

Greeted by hundreds of Iranians upon her arrival at Tehran airport, the climber was not spared the reprisals of the regime which razed her family home in early December. Then it was the skater’s turn Niloufer Mardani to get on the podium without veil after a race in Turkey.

Even the archer Parmida Ghasemi last November she was left without a veil during an awards ceremony in Tehran, although the athlete later apologized saying she hadn’t noticed that the veil had slipped.

Dozens of female artists then published photos and videos without the veil, and their protest led to the arrest of many of them, including Taraneh Alidousti, Katayoun Riahi, Hengameh Ghaziani and Sohaila Golestani. Some were later released, but Taraneh Alidousti, one of the most famous Iranian actresses arrested on December 17 after criticizing the death sentences for the protests, is still being held in the notorious Evin prison, where opponents of the regime are held.