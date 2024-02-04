In an interview with a Portuguese influencer, the former president states that “no one can understand” how the PT member won the election

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said on Saturday (3.Feb.2024) that the ministers of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) worked to elect the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) “any price”. According to the former Chief Executive, “no one can understand” how the PT member won the election.

“The Brazilian Court, the Federal Supreme Court, took Lula out of jail and then made him eligible. And then, the Federal Supreme Court, of which 3 of its ministers make up the Superior Electoral Court, also worked there making efforts to elect Lula at any price”, said Bolsonaro in an interview with Portuguese influencer Sérgio Tavares. “Elections ended last year [no caso, em 2022]and no one can understand how Lula da Silva won”, he added.

The TSE is made up of 3 ministers from the STF, 3 from the STJ (Supreme Court of Justice) and 2 lawyers appointed by the Supreme Court. The members of the STF who served on the Electoral Court during the 2022 presidential elections were the president of the TSE, Alexandre de Moraes, the vice-president, Edson Fachin, and minister Ricardo Lewandowski.

Bolsonaro has repeatedly questioned the speed of the Brazilian electoral system, but has not presented evidence of alleged irregularities. On the other hand, audits endorse the security of electronic voting machines.

