We live in a time when you can confidently get into your EV and drive from Amsterdam to Paris in one go without stopping for a charging break. If you're not in a hurry, that is, because at 130 km/h you probably won't make it. Maybe the kids in the back need a break in between, but that's another story.

Car manufacturers like to have a competition to see who has the biggest. And then we are still talking about the range. Because which cars that you can order today actually have the greatest range? We looked into it and came up with the following list. Please note: this is the specified range, which may differ slightly depending on how heavy your right foot is.

10. BMW i7: 625 kilometers

It has a look that, er, you have to love, but otherwise the BMW i7 is a sublime EV. It is the most luxurious BMW and also goes the furthest of all. In the xDrive60 version of the BMW i7 you can drive 625 kilometers on a full battery according to the WLTP. It uses a 105-kWh battery and has an electric motor on the front and rear axles that together produce 544 hp. You will spend at least 145,456 euros for it.

9. Tesla Model 3: 629 kilometers

Tesla not only tinkered with its cheapest model visually, things also changed under the skin. As a result, the range increased, meaning that the Tesla Model 3 is now in the list of EVs with the longest range. The driving range in the Long Range version increased from 614 kilometers to 629 kilometers. At the time of writing it costs 51,990 euros, but yes, with Tesla's pricing strategy that could easily be different now that you are reading this.

8. BMW iX: 630 kilometers

BMW shocked the world by staging this horror. And we still feel anxious when confronted with the iX. But let's be honest: the big, bad Bimmer does get very far. Order it in the xDrive50 version and you can travel 630 kilometers on a charge. It costs at least 105,100 euros. The nicer, stronger and more expensive M60 version can travel 576 kilometers.

7. Tesla Model S: 634 kilometers

And then we have arrived at the last Tesla on this list of cars with the longest range. Even though the pioneers had a head start, they have now been overtaken in terms of driving range. The Tesla that goes the furthest with a full battery is the Model S, which costs 95,990 euros. Do you want the same car, but with 1,020 hp? Then with the Plaid you give up 34 kilometers of driving range and you can travel a maximum of 600 kilometers. At least, if you can hold back a little.

6. Polestar 2: 655 kilometers

After 5,349 updates, the Polestar 2 now looks like this. The grille has been bricked up, the electric motors are more powerful and the battery is a bit more economical with its kWh. As a result, the Long Range Single Motor version now goes the furthest of all Polestars. The range is a maximum of 655 kilometers and it costs 55,200 euros.

5. Mercedes EQE: 671 kilometers

When we first saw this Mercedes EQE Limousine, we immediately renamed it the taxi of the future. That is an electric taxi that can travel 670 kilometers in one go, if the driver restrains himself a little. The EQE 350+ Long Range goes the furthest. Its electric motor on the rear axle produces 292 hp and 565 Nm. If you buy it privately, you will spend at least 82,028 euros.

4. Mercedes EQS SUV: 700 kilometers

If you want to go even further in a Mercedes and prefer to sit a little higher, then you will have to shop in the EQS SUV range. In this case, for the greatest driving range, you should choose the EQS SUV 450+ AMG Line. Just like the EQE just now, there is one electric motor that sends the power to the rear. In this case that is 360 hp. From a standstill you reach 100 km/h in 6.8 seconds and the price is at least 125,425 euros.

3. Fisker Ocean: 707 kilometers

Another big whopper, but not from a major car brand. No, we didn't see it coming beforehand either. Fisker and its Ocean are still in the top three of electric cars with the longest range. You must have the Extreme version for this. The Ultra, which is just below it, reaches a distance of 690 kilometers. The Dutch price of the Ocean Extreme is 63,590 euros.

2. Mercedes EQS: 735 kilometers

How long would it take before Mercedes tops the car list with the production version of the Mercedes EQXX? The concept version could travel 1,200 kilometers without having to recharge in between. Before that happens, we will have to make do with the EQS. The version called 450+ AMG Line of the EQS goes the furthest of all EQs and costs at least 112,720 euros.

1. Lucid Air: 883 kilometers

The undisputed king in this list of electric cars with the longest range is Lucid. The cheapest Lucid Air, the Pure version, can travel 725 kilometers. Although we can hardly call the Air, which costs at least 115,000 euros, cheap. If you want the car with the largest range in the Netherlands, you should order the Dream Edition R.

The 'R' stands for Range and it lives up to that: you could drive 883 kilometers without charging. You pay at least 222,000 euros for this, which also makes it the most expensive car on the list. Hopefully the Lucid will continue to enjoy its first place in this list for a while. When the solid-state batteries arrive and they live up to expectations, 883 kilometers will not be enough either.