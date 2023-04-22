He will have to pay BRL 2,400 for using artificial intelligence to write a document for action in the Court

Minister Benedito Gonçalves, from the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), decided to fine R$ 2,400 a lawyer who filed a petition written in the ChatGPT artificial intelligence program.

In the decision, the minister considered that the professional acted in bad faith when trying to be admitted to the process in which the court evaluates the conduct of the former president. Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during a meeting held in 2022 with ambassadors in which he criticized the electoral system. The professional is not connected to any part of the investigation.

The lawyer presented to the TSE arguments written by ChatGPT as justification for participating in the process as “amicus curiae“, legal term that means friend of the Court – an interested person who contributes with clarifications for the judgment of a cause.

The document admits that it would be inappropriate for the TSE to follow the guidelines of an artificial intelligence program, but the “emotional intelligence of the citizen Constitution” would recommend condemning Bolsonaro to ineligibility.

“Fable“

When evaluating the petition, Benedito Gonçalves stated that the lawyer sent a “fable” to the court.

“Kind cause that the institute [amicus]which requires that the third party demonstrate adequate representation on specific topics, has been handled by a person who explicitly claims to have no personal contribution to make and, thus, submits to the judgment a fable, resulting from a conversation with an artificial intelligence“, wrote the minister.

In addition, the magistrate said that the lawyer, as a legal professional, was aware of the inadequacy of the petition. A TSE resolution does not provide for the intervention of amicus curiae in electoral matters.

“In addition, expressions used at the end of the petition hint at the objective that, with the addition of this demonstration to high-profile records, the protest would gain an inappropriate stage“, concluded the minister.

In addition to applying a fine of R$ 2,400 to the lawyer, whose identity was not revealed, the minister determined that the amount be paid within 30 days.