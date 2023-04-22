When paying for energy resources, Russia will continue the trend of switching to national currencies, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak said in the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin” on TV channel “Russia-1”. An excerpt from an interview on April 22 was provided by journalist Pavel Zarubin in his Telegram channel.

According to him, the use of the euro and the dollar has decreased due to current problems with settlements with them, so Russia is switching to the currencies that are in demand – the ruble and the yuan.

“This vector will continue, our colleagues are already paying for gas in yuan in the People’s Republic of China, partly for oil. And payments are made in rubles,” Novak said.

He added that the Russian Federation will continue to improve such mutual settlements.

In addition, according to the Deputy Prime Minister, it is necessary to create such mechanisms, since now there is a great interest in the purchase of energy resources.

On April 11, former Russian Finance Minister Mikhail Zadornov said that the world would need about 10 more years to switch to the widespread use of national currencies in trade. In his opinion, from a global point of view, the process will be quite long.

On April 6, Ruslan Spinka, director of sales and customer service at the investment company Fontvielle, told Izvestia that the likelihood of the BRICS countries gradually abandoning the dollar in foreign trade is very high. He noted that in recent years, the Russian Federation has been strengthening partnership economic ties through the BRICS association. Yuan can be an alternative to the dollar in the foreign trade activities of the countries of the union.

Earlier, former US President Donald Trump said that the dollar may soon cease to be the world’s leading currency due to the policies of the administration of US President Joe Biden. He stressed that the yuan is trying to displace the US dollar from the position of the “number one currency” in the world.

At the end of February, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in a conversation with Izvestia, noted that the world is undergoing a process of de-dollarization and countries have begun to “rely more on their national currencies.”