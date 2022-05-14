The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) carried out this Friday, 13, a security test of the electronic voting machines that will be used in this year’s elections. According to the Court, the equipment was subjected to attempts to break into the system, but no failure was detected.

For the so-called Public Security Test (TPS), the court invited experts, including experts from the Federal Police. Since the beginning of the week, they had been carrying out operations to test the reliability of the polls. The procedure had already been adopted in other elections. This year, however, it reinforces the speech of the Electoral Court that faces severe criticism from President Jair Bolsonaro. Even without evidence, he raises suspicions about the security of the voting and totaling process commanded by the TSE.

Last year, the PF had already carried out a survey in all the inquiries opened since 1996 and nothing was found that could cast doubt on the security of the polls. The cases of irregularities date back to the elections in which the paper ballot was used.

According to the TSE, the battery of safety tests completed today followed a similar procedure carried out last year. 26 specialists participated in this edition. “At the end of the test, without contesting the technical excellence of the teams, none of the groups was successful enough to compromise the violation of the integrity or secrecy of votes in an election,” the court said.

In the simulated “attacks” this week, attempts were made to violate the votes registered at the polls, in the transmission system, among others. Although the TSE reports that the attempts failed to jeopardize voting security, the experts’ work will serve to improve security measures.