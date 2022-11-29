Party was fined BRL 22.9 million for questioning the result of the 2nd round of polls and must bear the penalty alone

The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) blocked BRL 13,599,298.26 found in the PL’s account, due to the fine of BRL 22.9 million applied to the party for questioning the results of the 2nd round of more than half of the ballot boxes. The information was confirmed by Power360🇧🇷

The blocking of the PL account at Banco do Brasil was carried out on the morning of Friday (25.Nov.2022), before the president of the TSE, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, defined that the acronym should bear the penalty alone.

Initially, Moraes had applied the fine against the entire coalition of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Then, the minister understood that the initiative of the PL did not count on the adhesion of the PP and the Republicans, who were exempt from the fine and had access to the Party Fund again. Here’s the full (97 KB) of the decision.

Understand

On Tuesday (Nov. 22), the coalition asked the TSE to invalidate votes registered in 279,000 of the 472,000 ballot boxes used in the 2nd round. The application cites a “bug” involving the files “log” from the 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2015 model ballot boxes. In the logs are the city code, the zone and the electoral section of the ballot box.

The problem, however, can be solved with a simple data crossing, according to professor and researcher Marcos Simplício, from the Department of Computer Engineering and Digital Systems at the Polytechnic School of USP. Learn more in this report.

By questioning at the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) more than half of the electronic voting machines used in this year’s elections, the PL of Valdemar Costa Neto sought a way to guarantee the permanence of Jair Bolsonaro in the Planalto without putting at risk the 99 federal deputies and the 8 senators elected in 2022.

In the request made to the Court, the caption tries to invalidate votes registered in the 2nd round, indicating the alleged irregularities in equipment used in the dispute, but does not say that the same ballot boxes served to elect the congressmen who guaranteed the PL the largest bench in the Chamber from 2023.

Moraes considered the request as “outrageous” and “illicit” and fined the coalition for litigating in bad faith (when the judiciary is provoked in an abusive manner, distorting facts or using the process to achieve an illegal objective).

“The plaintiff’s total bad faith in her bizarre and illicit request, ostensibly offensive to the Democratic State of Law and carried out in an inconsequential manner with the purpose of encouraging criminal and anti-democratic movements that, even with serious threats and violence, have been obstructing several highways and public roads throughout Brazil, was proven, both by the refusal to add the initial petition, and by the total absence of any evidence of irregularities and the existence of a totally fraudulent narrative of the facts”stated in the decision.

The minister also determined that the Electoral General Corregedoria open an administrative procedure to determine whether the PL committed common and electoral crimes by stating that there were irregularities in the presidential elections.

On the 4th, PP and Republicans told the TSE that they were not consulted about the request and that the representation could not have been made on behalf of the entire Bolsonaro coalition.

“The PP and Republican parties, despite being in league with the PL, were never consulted on the filing of this representation. On the contrary, the parties now requesting publicly recognized by their leaders the victory of Coligação Brasil da Esperança [de Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva]according to statements published in the press”said the captions.