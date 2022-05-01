The richest man in the world, Elon Musk, wants to invest in the Amazon, informed the governor of Amazonas, Wilson Lima (União Brasil). The idea is to offer broadband via satellite through Starlink.

“We continue to work to attract new investments. Elon Musk showed interest in bringing investments here and we will work to consolidate this business. Come and discover the Amazon. The Amazon is calling you,” Lima said in a statement.

In a letter sent to the State Secretariat for Economic Development, Science, Technology and Innovation (Sedecti), Starlink intends to offer its internet access services through its satellite network.

Starlink aims to bring broadband internet to remote regions across the planet.

Communications Minister Fábio Faria met in November 2021 with Musk in the United States to address internet access for indigenous communities, schools, health facilities in rural areas and remote locations.

