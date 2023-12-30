The migratory waves, the active wars – such as those of Ukraine with Russia and Israel with Hamas –, the passengers' drama due to the Viva Air crisis, the expected accession to the throne of Charles III, among others, These are the events that left photographs for history in 2023.

The first mugshot of a former president

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office, in Georgia (USA), published the photo of Donald Trump's arrest on August 24, becoming the first former president of the country to be indicted. The image, for obvious reasons, is material for history. Photo: AFP

Pain and devastation in Gaza

Palestinians recover the body of a girl from the rubble, after a bombardment by Israeli forces in the Al Shatea refugee camp, in Gaza, on October 24. According to Palestinian sources, more than 21,000 people have died since October 7 to date. Photo: Mohammed Saber. EFE

The return of Simone Biles

In one of the biggest resurrections of the sporting year, the American Simone Biles returned to competitions in 2023, after taking a two-year break due to mental health problems, proving that she is the best gymnast in history. Photo: Getty Images

The sudden cessation of operations of Viva Air

Hundreds of travelers, who They were unable to reach their destinations due to the sudden cancellation of operations announced by Viva Air, They slept on the floor on suitcases, blankets or lying flat at different airports in the country waiting for a response, on February 27. Photo: Jáiver Nieto. Time

Charles III, the new king

King Charles III of Great Britain with the imperial state crown and Britain's Queen Camilla greeted their subjects from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on May 6, after their coronations. Photo: Daniel Leal. AFP

The avalanche of migrants in the US

Migrants cross the banks of the Rio Grande into the US on May 9. A new immigration policy, which toughened measures to enter the country, generated uncertainty for thousands of people who sought refuge in the United States and who resort to illegal and dangerous routes, such as the Darien, to try to reach American territory. Photo: Alfredo Estrella. AFP

Devastating earthquakes in Türkiye

Mesut Hancer holds the hand of his 15-year-old daughter Irmak, who died in the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck southeastern Turkey on February 7. Photo: Adem ALTAN. AFP

The wave of forest fires in Canada

Residents in Kelowna (Canada) observe the McDougall Creek wildfire in West, which threatened the city of around 150,000 inhabitants. Canada experienced several unprecedented wildfire seasons during 2023. Photo: Darren HULL. AFP

Luis Díaz and the release of 'Mane' Díaz

The Colombian Luis Díaz, Liverpool forward, asked for the freedom of his father, Manuel Díaz, kidnapped by the ELN, after scoring the equalizing goal during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Liverpool FC on November 5. Photo: Andrew Powell. Getty Images

'Vinícius is all of us'

The Real Madrid player Vinicius Jr. participated in an event in support of his person, on the occasion of the cases of racism that he experienced in the match against Valencia in LaLiga, on May 24, 2023. Photo: Rodrigo Jiménez. EFE

The coup attempt in Brazil

Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro, against the assumption of Lula da Silva to the Presidency of Brazil and the electoral results of the second round, They invaded Congress, the Supreme Federal Court and the Planalto Palace, headquarters of the Presidency of the Republic, on January 8 in Brasilia (Brazil). The protesters were calling for military intervention to overthrow the new president. Photo: Andre Borges. EFE

