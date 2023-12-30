Home page World

Sydney is one of the first major cities in the world to ring in the New Year. © Bianca De Marchi/AAP/dpa

Hardly any New Year's Eve fireworks display in the world attracts as many attentions as the one in Sydney. It starts ten hours before the party in Germany – this time with artificial intelligence.

Sydney – In Sydney, Australia, preparations for the New Year's Eve party including spectacular fireworks are in full swing. At the turn of the year (2 p.m. CET), a mega light show will once again illuminate the sky in front of the world-famous backdrop of the Harbor Bridge and the Opera House. According to organizers, more than 13,500 fireworks with all sorts of elaborate special effects will be set off in the harbor district alone. In addition, for the first time ever, there will be light projections generated by artificial intelligence – which cause neither air nor noise pollution.

A million onlookers are expected in the metropolis on the east coast, including visitors from Germany and other European countries. Around a billion more people traditionally watch on screens all over the world.

Already on Sunday morning, many secured a spot at Mrs Macquaries Point in the Royal Botanic Gardens in order to have the best view of the spectacle in the evening, as the channel 9News reported. You can also marvel at light projections on iconic buildings, especially on the sail roofs of the Opera House, which celebrated its 50th anniversary this year.

Indigenous people hold traditional welcoming ceremony

Sydney is always one of the first major cities in the world to ring in the New Year. The first big fireworks display will be shot off over the harbor at 9 p.m. local time (11 a.m. CET), followed by the twelve-minute huge show at midnight. Called “Calling Country,” there will be lights, music, dance and art by Indigenous Australians. A traditional native welcome ceremony will also be held beforehand.

Around 2,000 additional police officers are on duty to ensure security. The City of Sydney asked people to leave their cars at home and travel by public transport instead. dpa