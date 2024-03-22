The specter of chaos has flown over the United States Capitol again. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, Donald Trump's most faithful supporter, announced this Friday a motion of no confidence against the president of the House of Representatives, fellow Republican Mike Johnson. He came to office after another vote of no confidence that removed Kevin McCarthy and caused a power vacuum. The Republican has assured at the doors of the Capitol that the speaker He has “betrayed” the promises he made, as he has allowed the fast-track approval of budget laws to prevent the partial closure of the Administration. She has added that she is “fed up” with Johnson.

The congresswoman's movement once again reflects the civil war between radicals and moderates within the Republican group. However, there will be no vote on a motion to impeach Johnson, at least until after the two-week recess that Congress now undertakes. Taylor Greene herself has not clarified when she will ask for a vote on the censure proposal and she has said that it is a warning.

The Republicans are aware of the spectacle of disorder and chaos they presented after McCarthy's resignation and the difficulties they went through until a candidate gathered the necessary votes. That could dissuade them from voting in favor of Taylor Greene's initiative. Collaterally, the internal crisis unleashed among the Republicans may affect new aid to Ukraine and Israel, which has been stuck in Congress for months.

A good part of the Republicans oppose its approval and Marjorie Taylor Greene has expressly warned Johnson that she will ask for a vote on the motion of censure if he unblocks it, so he might not push his luck. However, it is also possible that Democrats will agree to rescue the speaker of the House of Representatives and prevent his impeachment if he agrees to promote a bipartisan agreement with that help. That would aggravate the internal crisis among Republicans.

The trigger for the new riot has been the approval in the House of Representatives of a package of budget laws worth 1.2 trillion dollars that still has to pass through the Senate. The result of the vote was 286 votes in favor and 134 against; the majority of Republican representatives have voted against.

But Marjorie Taylor Greene and other colleagues complain about both the substance and the form. On the one hand, they consider that the spending is excessive and favors the interests of Joe Biden, without taking into account his priorities. On the other hand, they complain that the text, of more than 1,000 pages, has been processed in a hurry, without time to study it in depth and present amendments.

The internal rules of the Republican group required a minimum of 72 hours to study the regulations to be approved. In addition, they committed the president of the House not to promote laws that did not have majority support within the Republican group itself. Neither of the two requirements has been met. “This was our chance to secure the border, and he hasn't done it. And now this financing law has been approved without the majority of the majority,” Greene said at the doors of Congress.

In an unprecedented event, McCarthy was dismissed at the beginning of October for agreeing with the Democrats on a budget extension that prevented the partial closure of the Administration at the close of the fiscal year, on September 30. Johnson has since approved several similar extensions, even with less support within his own party. On this occasion what was approved was not an extension, but the budget laws themselves, although six months late.

Republican and Democratic parliamentary leaders reached an agreement this week with the White House to advance these financing laws. Congress approved the first part of the spending laws in early March, funding about 30% of the government. Now they were focusing on the broader package, which included the Pentagon, the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security, among others.

Republicans have managed to include in the budget laws a provision that prohibits financing until March 2025 the main UN agency that provides food, water and shelter to the civilian population of Gaza. They have also introduced funding for 2,000 additional border agents, although they rejected a more ambitious rule that provided up to an additional $20 billion to the fight against illegal immigration.

The United States does not have one budget law, but a dozen, but is systemically unable to approve them in time for the start of the fiscal year, on October 1. The last time it did so on time was in 1997. The usual thing is to approve a budget extension, called a continuing resolution, while the laws that enable the expenses of the year are processed, which usually follow a cumbersome and complex procedure, full of amendments.

