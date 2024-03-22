Journalism | Ex-editor-in-chief Matti Apunen about newspaper stories concocted by his subordinates: “Journalism should have room for play”

On Friday, Aamulehti removed more than 500 articles by journalist Matti Kuusela. Three of the writings were marked as fictitious. Aamulehti's former editor-in-chief Matti Apunen says that Kuusela is a journalist of his own. “You have to think about the context,” says Apunen.

22.3. 19:38

From Tampere Aamulehti said on Friday that it had removed more than 500 of its former editors Matti Kuuselan written article online.

The case is very exceptional in Finnish media history.

At the same time, investigative work has begun to investigate the extent to which Kuusela's articles are fabricated, i.e. violate the principles of journalism.

Reporter Matti Kuusela photographed in Aamulehti's editorial office in 2020.

Read more: The award-winning journalist revealed that he made things up in his articles, Aamulehti deletes 551 articles

Matti Apunen served as editor-in-chief of Aamulehti in 1998–2010.

He says he is surprised by the withdrawal of the articles. “Hard measure”, Apunen tells HS.

Apunen emphasizes that he is relying on media information in the matter and that he will comment on the case only with regard to three articles by Kuusela, which Aamulehti has confirmed in public today as partially or completely fabricated.

Two of them were published during Matti Apusen's editor-in-chief period.

Apunen says that during his time as editor-in-chief, there have been no discussions in Aamulehti in which Matti Kuusela's articles were suspected of being inappropriate.

Helper defends his former subordinate and his way of doing the journalist's work.

“We have to remember that Matti Kuusela has been his own kind of journalist from the beginning. He has always moved on the border between fiction and basic journalism. That has been his way,” says Apunen.

Born in 1956, Matti Kuusela is an experienced and award-winning journalist who has been considered one of the most independent journalists in Finland. His style has been familiar to many readers of Aamulehti.

Apunen also points out that the jupakka has started based on Kuusela's memoir published this week, and that also plays a role in evaluating the case.

“At least I wouldn't consider it an aggravating matter.”

Morning paper on Friday marked an article in which Matti Kuusela recalls meeting the poet as fictitious Eeva-Liisa Mannerin (1921–1995) with on the steps of the cinema. The story was published in 2021.

In the second part of the boat trip writing, which is judged to be fictitious, Kuusela has invented a Swedish author and book in his own head to color his own writing. The latter appeared in Aamulehti's Valo supplement in 2008.

Matti Kuusela admits in his book that he invented Per-Olov Ekelöf on his own. The story was published in Aamulehti's Valo supplement in August 2008.

In Apusen's opinion, the context in which the stories were published should be understood in the case.

“Especially when the author is a feature writer of special quality,” Apunen emphasizes. According to him, Aamulehti's once-a-week and now closed Valo supplement was a forum for “experimental and experiential” journalism, and Kuusela often wrote for its pages.

“I think it's quite clear that in the text about Eeva-Liisa Manner, the voice is not Manner but Kuusela herself all the time”, says Apunen.

I'll help according to Kuusela's reports, there is often a kind of inner speech that Kuusela as a writer slowly slipped into.

In Apusen's opinion, the author invented by Kuusela appearing in the boat trip story, which is judged as fiction today, is on a different level than a “fictitious character or a made-up statement” in a news story, where the limits are “absolute”.

“Perhaps the reader can also think about what he has read, if the hand of the Swedish author turns into an oar in the text”, Apunen thinks.

I'll help in Kuusela's case, it is ultimately about how we want to approach the diversity of journalism.

“I wish there was still room for experimentation and play in journalism. Not in news stories, though. I want to say that once again”, says Apunen.

So do you think that journalism in general has not been harmed here?

“You always have to think about the context,” Apunen repeats.

“In news stories, the limits are absolute, but an experimental magazine text is a different matter. Especially when it is known that the journalist in question is experimental by nature as a writer.”

Helper thinks that the whole mess could have been avoided if the stories published at the time had been followed by a few words of fiction warning.

“Or a wink emoji. I guess they are used nowadays to communicate when reading skills are getting thinner. That must be the lesson of this story.”

Third Kuusela's writing, revealed as a forgery in Aamulehti's investigation, depicts vehicles and their passengers at a roundabout in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan. The story was part of an extensive travel series that was published in Aamulehti as its own 48-page supplement in 2006, and for which Kuusela was also awarded.

On Friday, however, Aamulehti reported that the people appearing in this part of the story series have not been interviewed at all. So Kuusela has invented the stories.

A reportage photo from Tashkent published by Aamulehti in 2006, around which Kuusela developed a story about electrician Oleg and welder Vitali.

A reportage photo from Tashkent published by Aamulehti in 2006, around which Kuusela developed a story about Natalia, who wants to swim in Lake Baikal.

A reportage photo of Tashkent published by Aamulehti in 2006, around which Kuusela developed a story about Boris, his grandfather and Soviet leader Brezhnev.

What do you think about this, Matti Apunen?

In Apusen's opinion, Kuusela and Fotografaja's joint Asia-oriented travel series from Baku to Beijing was not really a news reportage.

“The journey was extremely long and it contained many events. The article was a semi-fictional entity. If that ends too, a disclaimer, i.e. a fiction warning, would have been put in, so there would be no need to discuss this.”

However, this has never happened before.

“Do you mean that the control has failed?” The assistant asks.

He thinks that, in a normal case, no delivery checks the veracity of a random street interview.

“If you have read Matti Kuusela's texts before, the reader will have known what kind of author it is. Kuusela has tested the limits of journalism and that has been his thing.”