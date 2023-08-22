Former US President Donald Trump will report to the Fulton County Jail in Georgia on Thursday. He reports this on Monday social media platform Truth Social. “Can you believe it? I’m going to Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday to be arrested,” Trump wrote online.

The date was set during negotiations with the Fulton County District Attorney over bail, among other things. This has been set at $ 200,000, which is more than 183,000 euros. This amount must be paid in prison by Friday at the latest.

The bail agreement also includes a provision that Trump “will not take any action to intimidate a co-defendant or witness in this case or otherwise obstruct the course of justice.” This includes but is not limited to posting on social media or reposting others’ posts, the agreement said.

Read also: Georgia is somewhat unfamiliar territory for Trump again indicted



Indictment

Last week, the former president of the state of Georgia was charged. He is suspected of inciting electoral fraud. Together with eighteen others, he is accused, among other things, of having acted as a criminal organization.

The judge will decide on the date of the trial on August 28. Federal prosecutor Jack Smith wants the case to begin in early 2024. Trump’s lawyers have requested that the trial not start until April 2026.