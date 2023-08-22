Home page World

Split

A man refreshes himself with a cold shower at a bathing lake. © Thomas Warnack/dpa

Was the weather like it is today in the 1970s? No. Even if some people have a different feeling: the data is crucial. And they also point to the future.

Berlin – Of course it’s not always scorching hot in August these days. Just as 50 years ago there weren’t only cold summers. Even decades ago, the thermometers sometimes showed high temperatures. And yet there have been major changes since then.

The EU climate change service Copernicus recently stated that July 2023 was the hottest global month in many millennia. But how was the weather in Germany in the past – actually, not just felt? And what could temperatures and precipitation look like in the future if you use climate models?

A look back at the 1970s – and ahead to the time around 2070:

temperatures in summer

An average air temperature of at least 18 degrees was not reached once in the summers of the 1970s (days and nights between June 1st and August 31st). In the summer months between 2013 and 2022, the average was above 18 degrees five times – in 2018, 2019 and 2022 it was even more than 19 degrees.

And according to DWD scenarios, this will increase in the future: If the fight against global warming is not intensified globally, average temperatures of around 20 degrees could be reached in Germany every summer from 2070.

Very hot days

40 degrees? Temperatures in Germany never climbed to this level in the 1970s. 40 degrees were first measured in 1983 at two weather stations. Since 2013, more than 30 stations in Germany have shown this value (during the heat waves of 2015, 2019 and 2022). Experts assume that in a few decades such a temperature could be reached every summer somewhere in Germany.

tropical nights

We speak of these warm nights when the temperatures do not drop below 20 degrees at night. In the 1970s there were an average of around 0.13 tropical nights per year across Germany. In the ten years between 2013 and 2022, the value was more than 0.5. Around 2070, the DWD predicts that there could be between 3 and 9 tropical nights on average if politicians continue with the current climate policy.

temperatures in winter

As in summer, the winter (beginning of December to the end of February) also shows an increase in the average temperature over the decades: while in the 70s in this country only one winter (1974/75) exceeded three degrees, this has been the case since 2013 already four times. According to DWD information, at the turn of the year 2022/23 the twelfth winter in a row was too warm. If climate policy remains unchanged, mean winter temperatures of around 5 degrees around 2070 cannot be ruled out.

ice days

Recently, the number of days with continuous frost has decreased noticeably. According to the DWD, throughout the 1970s there were an average of 17.8 days a year on which temperatures did not climb above zero degrees. Between 2013 and 2022 it was only 12.6 days. It can be assumed that the number of ice days will continue to fall by 2070, to less than 10 per year in some cases.

Rain

A look at the past decades shows that the annual amount of precipitation has changed only minimally. And for the future, too, the DWD is forecasting a long-term average of a good 800 millimeters in Germany. But the distribution is shifting: there is more rain in winter and less rain in summer.

“Heavy rain has tended to increase,” says DWD agricultural meteorologist Andreas Brömser. “And we expect it will continue to increase because the atmosphere can hold more water as the temperature rises.”

drought

The past ten years have been drier than the long-term average. But it remains to be seen whether this is a long-term development or a fluctuation of a few years, says DWD meteorologist Brömser.

According to the drought monitor of the Helmholtz Center for Environmental Research, there were also times in Germany in the 1970s when the soil was very dry down to a depth of two meters – around 1976 in northern and western Germany. However, in recent years the affected area and intensity have increased. And in the future? Hard to say. “Temperatures are easier to predict than amounts of precipitation,” says Brömser. dpa